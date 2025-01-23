Vin Diesel Says He Will Bring ‘Fast X: Part 2’ Production Back to LA in Response to Wildfires

Vin Diesel revealed Thursday that Universal will finish shooting “Fast X: Part 2” in Los Angeles in response to the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires. The 11th and purportedly final installment in the “Fast & Furious” franchise will return to L.A., the city where Diesel noted the film series began 25 years ago.

On Instagram, the actor-producer shared he was inspired to bring “Fast & Furious” back to the West Coast in a phone call with longtime co-star Jordana Brewster, who plays the on-screen sister to Diesel’s “Fast” hero Dominic Toretto.

“Last week, during the fires that displaced L.A., my sister Jordana reached out to me and said, ‘Please have Universal film the rest of “Fast X: Part 2″ in LA. Los Angeles needs it now more than ever,’” Diesel wrote. “Los Angeles is where ‘Fast and Furious’ started filming 25 years ago … and now ‘Fast’ will finally return home. All love.”

“Fast X: Part 2” will be the continuation of 2023’s “Fast X,” which featured the “Fast & Furious” debut of Jason Momoa as the villainous Dante Reyes. The 10th film further broadened the franchise’s global scope by shooting in Rome, London, Lisbon and Turin, as well as Los Angeles. According to Diesel, its sequel will now make a pointed effort to return to its hometown, where 2001’s “The Fast and the Furious” was almost entirely shot and set.

As of now, it’s unclear when “Fast X: Part 2” will hit theaters in 2026 or how much of it will ultimately be set in Los Angeles. The announcement came at a time when questions hang in the air about production schedules, jobs and many residents’ futures in the city. Whether or not other productions will follow in the footsteps of “Fast X: Part 2” and go out of their way to bring jobs back to the city in the coming months remains to be seen.

Diesel and Brewster aren’t the only Hollywood figures who have taken action in response to L.A.’s recent wildfires, which have led to over 20 deaths and the destruction of thousands of homes. Several organizations and studios have already donated money to wildfire relief. Jeffrey and Marilyn Katzenberg also contributed $5 million on Wednesday to the Motion Picture and Television Fund (MPTF), which is offering financial aid and other services to those who have been displaced or whose homes have been damaged by the fires.