Stephen Colbert Gives Trump’s Return a Bad Review: ‘I Did Not Know a Week Could Last 10 Years’ | Video

Stephen Colbert is about as stressed out as you after Donald Trump’s first week back in his second presidential term. As he geared up to tell his audience about some of the most recent, jarring stuff in his monologue, Colbert joked, “I did not know a week could last 10 years.”

“As far as all the terrible, awful stuff he’s been doing, I don’t like it and you don’t like it,” he continued, noting that this is “just what the MAGA folks really like about it.”

“For instance, even though Trump has threatened to withhold disaster aid from California, his visit got a ringing endorsement from man-skunk hybrid Mel Gibson,” the host said. “On Friday, Mentally Ill Max went on the TV and he said this,” at which point Colbert played footage of Gibson saying, “I’m glad Trump’s here at the moment. You know, it’s like Daddy arrived and he’s taking his belt off.”

“OK, pretty weird to get that excited about a physically abusive father,” Colbert joked, at which point he cued up a clip from Gibson’s Oscar-winning film “Braveheart,” edited to sound like the main character has a thing for being, uh, disciplined.

Then he noted that the theme of Trump somehow being “Daddy” was something a lot of MAGA people were saying. “Lauren Boebert tweeted ‘Daddy’s home.’ Charlie Kirk posted, ‘Dad is home.’ And on Fox News, Florida Congressman Byron Donalds proclaimed, ‘Daddy’s back.’ Sweet mother of Oedipus. If Sigmund Freud were alive today, he’d say, cray, cray, cray, and do you have some cocaine?”

After this, Colbert ran down some of the other things the man, who inexplicably. was allowed to get away with a literal attempted coup, has done in the last few days, including the brief threats to declare a trade war on Colombia, and the viciously racist ICE raids that Colbert compared to policies of a certain German government from just over 100 years ago.

You can watch the full “Late Show” monologue, above.