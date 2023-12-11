Stephen Colbert Returns to ‘Late Show’ This Week Following Ruptured Appendix

Liz Cheney will be Monday night’s guest with Olivia Rodrigo as musical performer

Stephen Colbert
Stephen Colbert attends the 2023 Spirit Of Ireland Gala (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

After being off the air for two weeks due to a ruptured appendix, Stephen Colbert is back. “The Late Night” host’s first show will take place Monday night.

On Monday, former U.S. representative and author of “Oath and Honor” Liz Cheney will be on the show with Olivia Rodrigo as the musical guest, CBS announced. On Tuesday, “The Color Purple” star Taraji P. Henson will be the guest with a musical performance by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. That will be followed on Wednesday by “Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom” star Jason Momoa and “Leo” writer Robert Smigel and on Thursday by “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig as well as “Ripley” and “All of Us Are Strangers” star Andrew Scott.

Colbert has had a rough time since his post-WGA strike return to CBS. In mid-October, “The Late Show” stopped airing new episodes due to the host testing positive for COVID-19. The days off the air happened mere weeks after late night’s return following the conclusion of the WGA strike on Sept. 27.

Stephen Colbert Thanksgiving Monologue
Then over Thanksgiving weekend, Colbert had an emergency surgery for a ruptured appendix. The host was off the air for two weeks as he recovered.

In his initial announcement, Colbert joked that he couldn’t return to the show because of a “turkey overdose.” “I’m grateful to my doctors for their care and to Evie and the kids for putting up with me,” Colbert later added. “Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas.”

“I’m listening to my doctors and continuing to rest and heal. Thank you for all your well wishes and I’ll see you soon,” he wrote in a post shared to social media platforms including Threads a week ago.

