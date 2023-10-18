There will be no new episodes of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” for the rest of the week as the CBS late night host continues to recover from his COVID-19 diagnosis.

“Sorry to say, per doctor’s orders, I’m going to be out for the rest of the week,” Colbert wrote on Twitter Wednesday. “Resting up so that I can deliver the hand crafted, artisanal talk show that we so enjoy serving you.”

Reruns will air in place of new episodes for the rest of the week.

A message from Stephen:

Colbert also gave a special shoutout to fellow late night host and “Strike Force Five” colleague Jimmy Fallon, who delivered a get well gift to him.

“In the meantime, a heady blend of Paxlovid and onions in my socks (thank you, Fallon) will be rebuilding my immune system,” he wrote.

The CBS late night host contracted COVID-19 earlier this week, leading Colbert to tape Monday night’s episode of “The Late Show” from his home.

“I’m your host, Stephen Colbert. Keen-eyed viewers may notice tonight’s show looks just a little different. I am not presently in the Ed Sullivan Theater,” he said. “I’m in the Ed solo my house, because this morning I woke up feeling not great.”

Colbert added that he experienced a “flaming throat” and felt “a little sweaty [and] coughy” following his diagnosis.

“Took one of those at-home tests, and it says that I am not pregnant. But I took a COVID test and it told me I am pregnant with COVID,” Colbert joked. “So I took three more tests. And they all agreed — and just want to take a second here to salute the manufacturers for making such a consistent or reliable product. But did it really have to be so reliable?”

Colbert’s guest for Monday was slated to be Jada Pinkett Smith, who has been making a splash on a media tour, and guests set to appear later in the week included Rachel Maddow and Keegan-Michael Key, among others.