Stephen Colbert Thanks Mexico and Canada for Helping With LA Fires: ‘Gracias, Eh’ | Video

Stephen Colbert started off the latest episode of “The Late Show” with some kind, if not silly, words for those fighting the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires as both Mexico and Canada have sent teams to help combat the natural disaster.

“Gracias, Mexico,” Colbert said on Monday as his studio audience applauded. The late night host then paused before adding, “And to Canada, gracias, eh? I don’t speak Canadian, but I’m very grateful.”

Canada has sent air tankers, which can deliver thousands of gallons of water, as well as dozens of its own firefighters to fight the flames. The country is also expected to send more personnel and equipment from Ontario, Quebec and Alberta, along with a team of senior technical staff members from British Columbia to help with more specialized roles.

As for Mexico, the country dispatched crews of firefighters on Saturday morning. The country’s civil protection agency noted that “cooperation has no borders.”

“All of our hearts continue to go out to the people of Los Angeles where, as we speak, wildfires continue to burn,” Colbert said at the top of his Monday night monologue. “After almost a week devastating over 40,000 acres and forcing 150,000 people to evacuate, California, all of America sees you and is with you.”

The CBS host further praised American citizens for raising more than $50 million for fire relief efforts on GoFundMe. “The Late Show” then displayed a QR code during Colbert’s opening, which took viewers to the sites of on-the-ground charities helping these efforts. Watch the full monologue, above.