For the first time ever, Stephen Colbert is taking “The Late Show” on the road. The late night host will broadcast live from the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in August. In a statement shared with TheWrap, Colbert said, “I am very excited to broadcast from the beautiful Auditorium. I started my career in Chicago, let’s see if I can end it there.”

“Summer’s around the corner,” Colbert told the audience in a clip shared on Instagram, “and so is the Democratic Convention in Chicago, Illinois. It should be a fun time.”

Historically, all the Democratic Conventions in Chicago have gone super smooth,” he joked as an image of police bearing guns faced off against protestors of the Vietnam War in 1968 flashed on screen. “And guess who’s going to be there this year? Me! Because ‘The Late Show’ is doing shows from Chicago for the entire Democratic Convention. For one week!”

“Look at that,” he added. “Sweet home. For one week, ‘The Late Show’ will be broadcasting from the 130 year old Auditorium Theater. It is absolutely gorgeous and so creatively named. The Auditorium Theater is right next to the Cafeteria Restaurant, and, of course, the historic Rooms Hotel.”

“Now here’s the thing. Some of you may know I lived in Chicago for 11 years and it holds a special place in my heart—and not just because of all the Polish sausage that’s still lodged in my aorta. Chicago is where I cut my comedy teeth, performing at The Second City. And it’s also where this South Carolina boy got an education in winter.”

“Did you, did you know that tears can freeze?” Colbert added. “I didn’t know that before I lived there! You gotta keep blinking. So, get ready Chicago, because this summer it’s the return of daaaaaaaa Colbert.”

The DNC is slated for Aug. 19 to Aug. 22 and will take place at the Auditorium Theater in Chicago. Colbert spent a decade living in Chicago and honing his comedic skills as an undergrad at Northwestern before he moved to New York.

“The Late Show” will also air live from its usual home at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York during the Republican National Convention (RNC) in July. The show as broadcast live during the political conventions for both parties in 2016 and 2020.

In 2020, Colbert was joined by Trevor Noah as the pair picked apart the events of each convention. In one skit, Colbert reimagined various Democrat leaders as the members of the Avengers, including President Biden as Captain America and President Barack Obama as Iron Man—and Republican Donald Trump was subbed in for Thanos.

In January, DNC host committee Executive Director Christy George told WTTW Chicago that the event will have a major impact on the city, but it’s nothing that it can’t handle. “Chicago is no stranger to hosting large-scale events. This will be our 26th political convention, or 12th DNC,” George said.

“We are working with partners across the city and state to identify and connect diverse vendors with convention opportunities and crate lasting infrastructure that can be used for future events,” she added.