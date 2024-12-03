Fleetwood Mac Producer, ‘Stereophonic’ Playwright Reach Copyright Lawsuit Resolution

The lawsuit between Fleetwood Mac producer Ken Caillat and “Stereophonic” playwright David Adjmi has reached a resolution.

Two months after accusing the Tony-winning Broadway show of copying “the heart and soul” of their book “Making Rumours” about the iconic band, Caillat and co-author Steven Stiefel have filed to adjourn the initial conference ahead of Thursday’s scheduled date.

“The parties have resolved the dispute in principle as to all claims and defendants, and are working to commit their agreement to writing,” the pair wrote in Tuesday’s filing, which was obtained by TheWrap. They also noted they plan to ultimately finalize their resolution ahead of their proposed rescheduled conference date of Dec. 23 as they are all in mutual consent.

The initial lawsuit accused Adjmi of “uncannily” duplicating events from their 2012 book about the 1977 album “Rumours” for his play, including famed fights and break-ups. “Stereophonic” does indeed feature two couples and five members, both British and American.

“Mr. Adjmi implicitly acknowledges having read ‘Making Rumours,’ calling it an ‘excellent book,’ but incredulously proclaims that ‘[a]ny similarities to Ken Caillat’s excellent book are unintentional,’” Caillat’s suit claimed.

“Stereophonic” won five Tonys in June: Best Play, Best Direction of a Play, Best Featured Actor in a Play for Will Brill, Best Sound Design of a Play and Best Scenic Design of a Play.

It is currently playing at the John Golden Theatre in New York City.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this reporting.