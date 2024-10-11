Stevie Wonder Says Kamala Harris ‘Will Be the Next President’ in New Political Ad: ‘She Has Done the Work’ | Video

Stevie Wonder is the star of a new ad for Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, saying his longtime friend “will be the next president.”

“I was excited about Kamala years before people knew who she was. I’m very happy for the future. I’m very happy because I know and believe that she will be the next President of these United States,” Wonder says in the minute and a half video. “Truthfully — not to make you guys feel bad — but it takes a woman. But not just any woman, a wonderful woman. She has done the work consistently. She has had humility and compassion consistently.”

Wonder went on to say that he wants to continue to “write and be inspired” by the various peoples and cultures that have always served as his inspiration. He also said “We need to really fix what’s going on here,” while gesturing to his heart.

“You have to live in the truth. And the truth is we have been brought together for reasons far bigger than you and I,” Wonder concludes. “That’s what I believe. I’m here because I celebrate both her and the future vice president because of their commitment to this country.” Watch the full video below:

Stevie Wonder is a longtime friend of mine.



I thank him for being a part of our fight for the future.



Join us at https://t.co/MKvOQGgN2t. pic.twitter.com/caCuvbTXro — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 11, 2024

This isn’t the first time Wonder has shown his support for Harris. During the 2024 Democratic National Convention, he publicly endorsed Harris and performed “Higher Ground” during the event. He also supported Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election and performed in a “Get Out the Vote” concert on her behalf.

With the 2024 election less than a month away, every endorsement counts now more than ever. Some of the biggest names in Hollywood and the music industry have already thrown their support behind Harris, including Taylor Swift, Kerry Washington, Bruce Springsteen, Jennifer Lawrence, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Mel Brooks, George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, JJ Abrams and Spike Lee, just to name a few of Harris’ many celebrity backers.