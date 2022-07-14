‘Stranger Things 4’ Dominates Nielsen Streaming Chart for Fourth Consecutive Week

“Stranger Things” continues to be the dominant show of the summer.

Numbers from Nielsen came in on Thursday, showing that Season 4, Part 1, which was released on May 27, had over 2 billion minutes viewed for the week of June 13-19. It was the show’s fourth week at the top of the charts, and almost a third of its audience — 27% — was in the 18-34 age range.

“Peaky Blinders,” the British West Midlands-based gangster show, landed the No. 2 spot with its sixth and final season. It had 904 million minutes viewed, though its biggest audience base was viewers between 50-64. They made up 26% of the overall watchers.

Things weren’t too shabby for Prime Video’s “The Boys,” which was the third-most viewed original streaming program between June 13-19. During the week the fifth episode of Season 3 was first out, Nielsen tracked 795 million viewing minutes.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” on Disney+ earned 733 million viewing minutes and the fourth spot. The metrics giant noted that both shows had a 61% male audience.

(Courtesy of Nielsen)

Netflix finished out the original streaming programs chart with “God’s Favorite Idiot” in fifth, “Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey” in sixth, “Ozark” in seventh, “First Kill” in eighth, “The Lincoln Lawyer” in ninth and “Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet” closing out the Top 10.

On the overall streaming chart, however, “NCIS,” which streams on Netflix, came in third, bumping “The Boys” to fourth.

The CW’s “All American,” which is streaming on Netflix, took the fifth spot, followed by “Hustle,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” “Criminal Minds,” “God’s Favorite Idiot” and the children’s program “Cocomelon.”

(Courtesy of Nielsen)

HBO Max made an appearance with two shows on the Top 10 Streaming Acquired Programs chart — “Friends” in fifth, and “Big Bang Theory” in ninth, while the rest of the slots went to shows on Netflix.