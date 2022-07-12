‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Extends Record as Netflix’s Most Popular English Language Series With 1.26 Billion Hours Viewed

It was another huge week for Netflix juggernaut “Stranger Things.”

For the week of July 4, the fourth season of the series once again took the No. 1 spot on the Netflix Top 10 chart, with over 188.19M hours viewed. It was also Top 10 in 93 countries.

But the bigger number is 1.26 billion hours viewed. “Stranger Things” Season 4 remains the most popular English language show of all time.

Season 1 of the Duffer Brothers’ show came in second with 45.22 million hours viewed, proving folks are either catching up or doing a rewatch. “The Umbrella Academy” Season 3 took the third spot on Netflix’s global Top 10 with 43.84 million hours viewed.

“Stranger Things” Season 2 (41 million) and 3 (36 million) took the fourth and fifth spots respectively.

Finishing out the Top 10 globally were “Manifest” Season 1 in sixth, “The Umbrella Academy” Season 1 in seventh, “The Umbrella Academy” Season 2 in eighth, “Peaky Blinders” Season 6 in ninth and “Alone” Season 8 in tenth.

The U.S. Top 10 list was similar. Here’s the full rundown: