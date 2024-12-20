‘Stranger Things 5’ Finally Wraps Filming

After a year of production, “Stranger Things” Season 5 has finally wrapped filming. The final season of Netflix’s biggest series is officially in the can, and fans now wait with bated breath to see how it all concludes.

After a significant delay due to last year’s strikes, principal photography on “Stranger Things 5” began in January of 2024. That kicked off a marathon of filming for the final eight episodes of the show, all of which are being kept under lock and key.

But we do know “Stranger Things 5” takes place in the fall of 1987, and Netflix released the titles of all eight episodes in a teaser posted last month. They are:

“The Crawl”

“The Vanishing of [Redacted]”

“The Turnbow Trap”

“Sorcerer”

“Shock Jock”

“Escape From Camazotz”

“The Bridge”

“The Rightside Up”

The other thing we know is that the final season will take place primarily in Hawkins. “We wanna go back to a lot of the things we did in Season 1,” Matt Duffer said after Season 4 finished in July 2022. “A lot of the original groupings and pairings that we had in Season 1 – there’s something nice about coming full circle.”

Created by The Duffer brothers, “Stranger Things” first debuted in July of 2016 and quickly became one of Netflix’s biggest hits. Season 4 alone amassed 140.7 million views globally. Over the course of its run, the drama has been nominated for over 230 awards and has won 70, including 12 Primetime Emmys and a Peabody.

Netflix has not set a firm release date for “Stranger Things 5” yet, but it’s expected to debut sometime in 2025. Given how long post-production takes on this show, it’s unlikely it’ll premiere before next November or December.

The first four seasons of “Stranger Things” are available to stream on Netflix.