Which Streaming Services Provide the Best Value for Your Buck? | Chart

Since the last time we looked at the pricing landscape of streaming platforms in the U.S., several streamers have raised their prices. At the same time, the platforms and the bundles that were already providing some of the best value to subscribers have held prices steady. This has resulted in a widening gap between the “best value” platforms and smaller platforms that have raised prices but perhaps have not increased the amount of in-demand content they have to offer subscribers.

Platform subscription cost, pricing structure (eg. does a platform have an ad-supported tier), and catalog demand-to-price ratio are a few factors that contribute to a platform’s value perception.