Sweet Tooth

KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX

Substack Adds New Creators as Comics Program Expands

by | January 31, 2022 @ 8:00 AM

Creators behind ”Sweet Tooth“ and ”Y: The Last Man“ release new projects for fans

Newsletter startup Substack is expanding its comics vertical with the addition of six new projects by comic writers joining the platform on Monday.

As the newsletter business has grown, companies including Substack have branched out into offering various forms of content, including podcasts, videos and comics. For creators, it offers a direct way to connect with readers and build a paid subscription model. Oftentimes, subscribers get exclusive or early access to special material and behind-the-scenes updates from writers and artists they are following.

Antoinette Siu

Media and Tech Reporter • antoinette.siu@thewrap.com • Twitter: @antoinettesiu

