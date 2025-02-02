Sundance: ‘Come See Me in the Good Light’ Wins Festival Favorite, 2026 Dates for Final Park City Fest Revealed

Ryan White’s documentary “Come See Me in the Good Light” won the final award from the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, taking home the Festival Favorite honor as chosen by audience votes throughout the festival. The film follows two poets, Andrea Gibson and Megan Falley, as they grapple with one’s cancer diagnosis.

The top five runners-up for the Festival Favorite award includes documentaries “Deaf President Now!,” “Andre Is an Idiot,” “Prime Minister” and Andrew Jarecki’s “The Alabama Solution” which uses cell phone footage from inmates to shine a light on harrowing conditions inside Alabama’s prison system. The narrative feature “The Ballad of Wallis Island,” starring Carey Mulligan, also earned a runner-up spot.

All five runners-up and “Come See Me in the Good Light” are still seeking distribution at a festival that has been remarkably slow on deals – only the Alison Brie/Dave Franco body horror “Together” (Neon) and the sweeping Joel Edgerton drama “Train Dreams” (Netflix) have secured distribution as the festival ends, but negotiations are underway for several films including the Dylan O’Brien dark comedy “Twinless,” TheWrap understands.

In his review for TheWrap, critic Matthew Creith called “Come See Me in the Good Light” a “tender expression of love conquering all.”

As Sundance 2025 closes, the dates for Sundance 2026 have been unveiled. The final iteration of the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah will take place from Jan. 22 to Feb. 1.

Sundance is moving after its current contract with Park City is up, and the three finalist cities are Boulder, CO, Cincinnati, OH and Salt Lake City, UT. While Sundance has always had a presence in Salt Lake, if the Utah capital is chosen as the new host city, the festival will be primarily set in Salt Lake City with a few screenings and events up the mountain in Park City. So for those looking for one final hurrah in the small mountain town, 2026 is it.

Sundance is expected to announce the new host city for 2027 and beyond sometime in the next few months.