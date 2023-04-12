We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

Super Mario Bros. Theme Is First Video Game Music Added to National Recording Registry

The song was written by Koji Kondo in 1985

| April 12, 2023 @ 5:40 PM
Super Mario Bros Luigi and Mario at SUPER NINTENDO WORLD

(Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

The theme song from Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. became the first video game track added to the National Recording Registry on Wednesday.

The U.S. Library of Congress named the perky synth tune to its list of 25 recordings, along with Mariah Carey’s holiday classic, “All I Want for Christmas is You,” Madonna’s hit “Like a Virgin,” and Queen Latifah’s “All Hail the Queen” from 1989.

Nintendo composer Koji Kondo, who also created the Legend of Zelda theme, created the Super Mario Bros. tune in 1985. It’s featured in the new “Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which scored a $377 million box-office debut this weekend.

‘Piano Man,’ ‘I Will Survive’ Make Library of Congress National Recording Registry
Also Read:
‘Piano Man,’ ‘I Will Survive’ Make Library of Congress National Recording Registry

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said of the new additions, “The national library is proud to help ensure these recordings are preserved for generations to come.” The registry can included songs, speeches, podcasts, or recorded sounds, were submitted by the public. Hayden noted, “We received more than 1,100 public nominations this year for recordings to add to the registry.”

The registry was created in 2002 and now holds more than 600 recordings, but, until this week, did not include any music from video games.

‘Super Mario Bros.’ Proves That Universal Has a Box Office Gold Mine With Nintendo
Also Read:
‘Super Mario Bros.’ Proves That Universal Has a Box Office Gold Mine With Nintendo