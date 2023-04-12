The theme song from Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. became the first video game track added to the National Recording Registry on Wednesday.

The U.S. Library of Congress named the perky synth tune to its list of 25 recordings, along with Mariah Carey’s holiday classic, “All I Want for Christmas is You,” Madonna’s hit “Like a Virgin,” and Queen Latifah’s “All Hail the Queen” from 1989.

Nintendo composer Koji Kondo, who also created the Legend of Zelda theme, created the Super Mario Bros. tune in 1985. It’s featured in the new “Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which scored a $377 million box-office debut this weekend.

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said of the new additions, “The national library is proud to help ensure these recordings are preserved for generations to come.” The registry can included songs, speeches, podcasts, or recorded sounds, were submitted by the public. Hayden noted, “We received more than 1,100 public nominations this year for recordings to add to the registry.”

The registry was created in 2002 and now holds more than 600 recordings, but, until this week, did not include any music from video games.