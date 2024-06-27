Super7 Unveils a Kaiju-Size Amount of Godzilla Merch for San Diego Comic-Con | Exclusive

2024 really has been the year of Godzilla.

Between the surprise Oscar win for “Godzilla Minus One,” the first in the franchise’s 70-year history, and the box office tally of “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” which became the highest grossing in the western Monsterverse’s history, the monster’s having a moment. Factor in the Emmy buzz for the Apple TV+ series “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” and, yes, 2024 is Godzilla’s year.

And to keep the good times rolling, Super7 is unveiling a truly epic collection of “Godzilla” merchandise available exclusively at San Diego Comic-Con.

See more of the exclusives, along with details about each release below.

Each of these will be available exclusively to San Diego Comic-Con attendees at Super7 Booth 2543 from July 24th – 28th, 2024, with limited quantities available to all fans on Super7.com after the convention.

Super7

Godzilla ReAction Figure (Vintage Model Kit)

Model collectors, rest easy- there’s no need to worry about excess glue seepage or cleanly breaking off dozens of tiny parts with the new Model Kit Godzilla ReAction Figure! This 3.75” scale, articulated Toho ReAction Figure is inspired by the vintage model kit from the 1960s and features the mighty lizard posed in a soon-to-be-destroyed cityscape. Packaged in a special vintage-style box, the only assembling you’ll have to do is adding the Model Kit Godzilla ReAction Figure to your Kaiju collection!

● Inspired by the vintage model kit from the 1960s

● Figure is 3.75” scale action figure with six points of articulation

● Features classic box-style packaging and cityscape staging

Super7

Godzilla & Jet Jaguar 2-Pack

It took two mighty warriors, Jet Jaguar and Godzilla, to finally subdue the monstrous Megalon! This Toho ReAction Figure 2-pack of Godzilla and Jet Jaguar Shaking Hands is inspired by the titans’ victory handshake in the 1973 film Godzilla vs. Megalon and comes packaged in a special diorama box depicting the epic cinematic moment. Complete your kaiju collection by adding the Godzilla and Jet Jaguar Shaking Hands 2 Pack of ReAction Figures!

● Inspired by the 1973 film Godzilla vs Megalon

● 2-pack of 3.75” scale, articulated action figures

● Packaged in a special diorama box

Super7

Toho Hedorah Smokestack Tee

If gas emissions and toxic waste weren’t bad enough, add a giant, pollution-sucking monster to the mix and city dwellers have no hope! This Toho Hedorah Smokestack Tee is inspired by the 1971 film Godzilla vs. Hedorah and features a large graphic of the Smog Monster engulfing a city! 100% cotton, machine washable, and available in charcoal grey, sizes S-3X.

● Inspired by the 1971 film Godzilla vs. Hedorah

● 100% cotton, machine washable, and available in sizes S-3X

● Features a large graphic of the Hedorah on the front

Super7

Hedorah ReAction Figure (Vintage Toy Hawaii)

It may have arrived on a comet that crashed to earth, but humanity’s toxic waste and excessive population fueled its growth, and transformed Hedorah into the global menace we know today! This 3.75” scale, articulated Toho ReAction Figure of Hedorah (Vintage Toy Hawaii) is inspired by the vintage, different-colored Japanese toys that were exported to Hawaii in the 1970s, featuring metallic paint detailing. Pollute your Kaiju collection (in a GOOD way) with the Hedorah Vintage Toy Hawaii ReAction Figure!

● Inspired by the vintage, different-colored Japanese toys that were exported to Hawaii in the 1970s

● Figure is 3.75” scale with four points of articulation

● Features metallic paint detailing

Super7

Shogun Godzilla ULTIMATES! Figure (Vintage Red)

The mad scientists at Super7 have done it again! Debuting at Comic-Con 2024, the latest articulated, 7” scale Toho ULTIMATES! figure of Shogun Godzilla (Vintage Red) is inspired by the classic Shogun Godzilla and the vintage Japanese Godzilla figure from the 1970s, features a lever-action flaming tongue and a spring-loaded launching fist, and comes in a special black-and-red colorway with metallic silver detailing. With intricate sculpt and premium paint detailing, this Vintage Red Shogun Godzilla ULTIMATES! figure will be a hot addition to any kaiju collection, so order yours today!

● Inspired by the classic Shogun Godzilla and the vintage Japanese Godzilla figure from the 1970s

● Figure is 7” scale with six points of articulation

● Features a spring-loaded launching fist and a lever-action flaming tongue

Super7

Baragon ReAction Figure

Baragon may have slumbered for eons, but the new glow ReAction Figure shines bright enough to keep even the mightiest Kaiju awake at night! This articulated, 3.75” scale Toho ReAction Figure of Baragon is inspired by its appearance in the 1965 film Frankenstein vs. Baragon and comes in a special glow-in-the-dark colorway! This Baragon ReAction Figure is sure to shine in any Kaiju collection- grab yours today!

● Inspired by the 1965 film Frankenstein vs. Baragon

● Figure is 3.75” scale action figure with six points of articulation

● Features prominent horn, ears, and dorsal spike details

Super7

Anguirus ReAction Figure

It may not be one of the headline-grabbing Kaiju, but the latest Anguirus ReAction Figure will create its own spotlight by glowing in the dark! This articulated, 3.75” scale Toho ReAction Figure of Anguirus is inspired by its appearance in the 1955 film Godzilla Raids Again and comes in a special glow-in-the-dark colorway! Anguirus finally gets its time to shine with its new ReAction Figure- grab yours today!

● Inspired by the 1955 film Godzilla Raids Again

● Figure is 3.75” scale action figure with six points of articulation

● Features grayscale colorway to match its appearance in the original black and white movie