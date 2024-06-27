‘Godzilla x Kong’ Max Streaming Date Set for July

The monster mash hits just in time for the holiday

"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" (Legendary/Warner Bros.)
“Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” will be streaming on Max in July, just in time for the big holiday weekend. The streamer announced on Thursday that the monster sequel will be available to stream on Max starting on July 4, marking a fitting debut for the Legendary/Warner Bros. blockbuster.

Additionally, an ASL version of the film will stream on Max the same day. This ASL version of the film was produced exclusively for Max, with ASL performer Otis Jones (Deaf West Theatre) providing interpretation. Jones was coached by Leila Hanaumi, who performed “Barbie” with ASL last December, Max’s first ASL film interpretation.

“Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” opened exclusively in theaters in March and grossed $570 million at the worldwide box office — enough for Warner Bros. and Legendary to start work on the next film in the MonsterVerse franchise. That sequel won’t have director Adam Wingard, however, as the “Godzilla vs. Kong” and “Godzilla x Kong” filmmaker is moving on. Grant Sputore (“I Am Mother”) is now attached to direct the next film in the MonsterVerse.

In “Godzilla x Kong,” Kong’s journeys to find his family through an undiscovered layer of Hollow Earth, and what he uncovers inadvertently brings forth the most dangerous threat to mankind yet… one that can only be countered (and possibly conquered) by the combined forces of Kong and Godzilla, now evolved like never before.

The human cast includes Rebecca Hall, Dan Stevens, Brian Tyree Henry and Fala Chen.

The MonsterVerse also expanded last year with the debut of the Legendary-produced Apple TV+ series “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” which delved deeper into the history of the Monarch organization. The show has been renewed for a second season and multiple spinoffs are in the works.

“Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” is the fifth film in the renewed MonsterVerse franchise, which kicked off with Gareth Edwards’ 2014 reboot of “Godzilla.”

