‘Superman’ Filming Wraps as James Gunn Says He Aimed to ‘Make a Movie About a Good Man in a World That Isn’t Always So Much’

“Superman” filming wrapped on Wednesday, marking an end to months of principal photography on the anticipated DC Comics film reboot. Writer-director James Gunn marked the occasion with a post on X, in which he thanked his cast and crew and noted he “set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much.”

Principal photography began in February in Norway, and Gunn shared a snapshot from that first week of filming to mark the end of the road.

“God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life,” Gunn said. “The goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set — and for that I am forever grateful.”

“Superman” will mark the first film in the new DC cinematic universe under Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran’s stewardship when it opens in theaters on July 11, 2025. David Corenswet leads the cast as the Man of Steel and is flanked by Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor and Wendell Pierce as Perry White.

And that’s a wrap.

Gunn’s rebooted DC film universe has really begun to take shape as filming wraps on “Superman.” Comic-Con also gave us a first look at the animated “Creature Commandos” series that’s set to release in December and launch the new DCU officially.

“It’s the first animated thing that James and I have done together and I couldn’t be more excited about it,” DC Studios co-chief Safran told TheWrap. “It is classic James Gunn, that great genre bending thing that he does, that’s got real human emotion, real empathy, but funny as s–t, great action, and unique characters.”

At a Comic-Con panel, Gunn, Safran and DC president, publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee also unveiled the new logo for DC Studios – the branding the film universe will sit under.

“For me, there is no better way to celebrate the power of our storytelling, and usher in this new era of creative unity at DC, than bringing this powerful, iconic mark back into the world — back to its rightful place of prominence, on the front covers of everything DC,” Lee told TheWrap.