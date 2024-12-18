‘Superman’ Trailer Teaser Reveals First Footage of Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen and More | Video

The first teaser trailer for “Superman” will be released on Thursday, but on Wednesday morning, DC and James Gunn gave fans a little appetizer with new footage.

In it, we get a first look at Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane and Skyler Gisondo’s Jimmy Olsen, along with the rest of the staff of The Daily Planet, all looking up. From there, we see ordinary citizens, all doing the same, as the teaser instructs.

What are they looking up at? Well, Superman, of course. You can watch the first footage below.

On Monday, the studio teased that the first teaser trailer will release at 6 a.m. PT on Thursday, alongside the first poster for the film, which will kickstart Gunn’s rebooted DC Universe.

David Corenswet dons the cape and glyph in this iteration of Superman, and according to Gunn, the hero is already established in this world, and has existing relationships with both Lois Lane and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult).

“We just start in the middle of the action,” Gunn said during a set visit TheWrap attended earlier this year. “Superman’s already existing. Lois and Clark already know each other. Lex hates Superman’s guts from the beginning, although they don’t know each other personally.”

Exact details of the story are still under wraps, but we know broadly that “Superman” will tell the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent.

“Superman” hits theaters on July 11, 2025.