James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ Trailer to Drop Thursday, First Poster Released

Look out, James Gunn’s “Superman” is on the way. And this week, he’s bringing a new poster and trailer with him.

Well, technically, you’ll need to look up. At least, that’s what the teaser Gunn posted on Monday morning instructs. In the brief footage, we circle in on the latest iteration of Superman’s iconic glyph, stamped in metal. It’s not much, but it does promise a new teaser trailer to be released on Thursday morning.

Gunn and DC also released a new poster for the film, which will star David Corenswet as the Man of Steel and is set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025. The poster is lightly animated, showing Superman speeding up into the sky.

You can check it out below.

In addition to Corenswet, “Superman” will star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, and more.

Exact details of the story are still under wraps, but we know broadly that “Superman” — as the first film in Gunn’s rebooted DCU on-screen — will tell the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent.

Principal photography began in February of this year in Norway, and Gunn shared a photo from that first week of filming to commemorate the end of it back in July.

“Superman” is set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.