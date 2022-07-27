Taron Egerton has found his next leading role in the action-thriller “Carry On,” to be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra for Netflix and Amblin Partners.

The “Black Bird” and “Rocketman” actor will play a TSA agent named Ethan Kopek, who gets blackmailed into funneling a dangerous package through security and onto a Christmas Day flight by a mysterious traveler.

With “Jungle Cruise” director Collet-Serra at the helm, TJ Fixman (“Ratchet & Clark”) wrote the first draft of the screenplay and Michael Green (“Logan,” “Blade Runner 2049”) is contibuting additions.

Dylan Clark Productions will produce. Amblin Production President Holly Bario will oversee the project on the studio’s behalf. Brian Williams will executive produce for Dylan Clark Productions, along with Scott Greenberg and Seth William Meier.

Egerton most recently fronted Apple TV+’s prison thriller series “Black Bird” with Paul Walter Hauser and Ray Liotta, in one of his final performances. He’s also set to headline the Apple TV+ film “Tetris,” about the making of the puzzle video game. Collet-Serra, whose previous films include “Orphan” and “The Shallows,” directed the Dwayne Johnson-starring DC Comics film “Black Adam,” which hits theaters Oct. 21.

“Carry On” will be the first project to materialize from the deal Amblin and Netflix struck last year.