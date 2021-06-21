Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners and Netflix Set Multi-Film Deal

Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners and Netflix announced a partnership on Monday that will cover multiple new feature films per year.

No titles were immediately announced as part of the deal, but Netflix and Amblin recently collaborated on the 2020 Academy Award Best Picture nominee “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” They’re also collaborating on Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein film “Maestro,” which is currently in pre-production.

“At Amblin, storytelling will forever be at the center of everything we do, and from the minute Ted and I started discussing a partnership, it was abundantly clear that we had an amazing opportunity to tell new stories together and reach audiences in new ways,” Spielberg, chairman of Amblin Partners, said in a statement. “This new avenue for our films, alongside the stories we continue to tell with our longtime family at Universal and our other partners, will be incredibly fulfilling for me personally since we get to embark on it together with Ted, and I can’t wait to get started with him, Scott, and the entire Netflix team.”

“Steven is a creative visionary and leader and, like so many others around the world, my growing up was shaped by his memorable characters and stories that have been enduring, inspiring and awakening,” Ted Sarandos, Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer, said in a statement. “We cannot wait to get to work with the Amblin team and we are honored and thrilled to be part of this chapter of Steven’s cinematic history.”

“By deepening our ties with Netflix via this new film partnership, we are building on what has for many years been an incredibly successful working relationship in both television and film,” Jeff Small, Amblin Partners CEO, said. “The global platform they’ve built — with more than 200 million members — speaks for itself, and we’re extremely grateful to have the opportunity to work closely with Scott and his amazing team to deliver Amblin’s iconic brand of storytelling to the Netflix audience.”

“Amblin and Steven Spielberg are synonymous with incredible entertainment. Their passion and artistry combine to make films that both captivate and challenge audiences,” Scott Stuber, Netflix head of global film, said. “We look forward to working with Steven, Jeff and the entire Amblin family on a new slate of films that will delight generations for years to come.”

Spielberg’s next film is “West Side Story,” which is releasing Dec. 10 from Twentieth Century Studios. He’s currently at work on a semi-autobiographical film based on his own childhood.

CAA advised Amblin Partners on the deal.