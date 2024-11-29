Tastemade’s Prominence in the Foodie FAST Space Comes Down to Being ‘Everywhere’ Consumers Are

Office With a View: CEO and co-founder Larry Fitzgibbon breaks down the winning strategy behind his food, travel and home and design-catered streaming channel

Tastemade CEO and co-founder Larry Fitzgibbon (Credit: TheWrap/Tastemade)

When Larry Fitzgibbon co-founded Tastemade in 2012 alongside Joe Perez and Steven Kydd, he did so with one thought in mind: What if they capitalized on a changing media landscape while doing something interesting?

“We thought if we could take this big business trend and couple it with our personal passions and interests, we could make something special,” Fitzgibbon, who is now CEO of the company, told TheWrap as part of our Office With a View Q&A series.

That idea led to a brand that has over 160 million followers across social media, 13 million monthly streams and over 5,000 creators in its roster.

