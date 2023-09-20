Taylor Swift Unveils 5-Song Vault Track List for ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’

The announcement comes one day after the musician sent Swifties on a puzzle-solving quest to get the intel

Taylor Swift accepts her second Moon Person at the 2023 MTV VMAs (Getty Images)

Welcome to the “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” era. Taylor Swift has put us one step closer to reliving her fifth studio album Wednesday when she released the official five-song vault track list.

The five track titles are “Slut!” “Say Don’t Go,” “Now That We Don’t Talk,” “Suburban Legends” and “Is It Over Now?”

No feature artists have been listed.

The rerecorded pop record, titled after Swift’s birth year, will be released Oct. 27. Swift revealed the release date for “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” during the last concert of the United States leg of her “The Eras” tour, her sixth sold-out show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Fans started anticipating the album release after she played “I Know Places” at the second-to-last L.A. show. The significance of the date — Aug. 9 — also hinted to Swifties in more ways than one. First, there’s the “8/9” as in “1989,” and second, Aug. 9 marked eight years, nine months and 13 days since the release of Swift’s original “1989” record.

During her set on Aug. 9, Swift had only one surprise song left to unveil from “1989.” She played “New Romantics” right after announcing the release of “1989 (Taylor’s Version).”

The 33-year-old musician also debuted new costumes for her “Speak Now,” “Folklore” and “1989” sets — all were the sky-blue color that fans, and Swift herself, have come to associate with “1989.”

After “New Romantics,” Swift’s second surprise song on the piano was “New Year’s Day,” and the Swifties are already theorizing that this Easter egg could mean she will release the rerecorded “Reputation (Taylor’s Version) on Jan. 1, 2024.

Dessi Gomez

“Dessi has been with TheWrap for over a year, during which she has carved out the niche beat of book-to-screen adaptations and targeting helpful search articles. Whenever she can, she will write about Taylor Swift. Before joining TheWrap in 2021, Dessi interned for the Arts News Desk at the Los Angeles Times. She also completed…

