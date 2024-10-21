Taylor Swift Sends Dave Portnoy Handwritten Letter Thanking Him for Support After Harris Endorsement

Taylor Swift is reaching across the political aisle, so to speak. Following her endorsement of Kamala Harris as president in 2024, Swift sent a handwritten letter to Barstool Sports founder and owner Dave Portnoy ahead of one of her concerts.

First, a little bit of a history lesson – because when Swift is involved there’s always lore. Portnoy has been outspoken about the fact he’s voting for Republican nominee Donald Trump. He’s also a major Swift fan to the point that he’s declared himself “King of the Swifties.” Because of this, many asked him what he thought of Swift when the pop star publicly endorsed the Democratic Harris in mid-September.

“I don’t care at all. People can vote for whoever they want in this country. How somebody votes will never change my opinion of a person. I’m voting the other way but to each their own,” Portnoy wrote on X in September. The Barstool Sports head has continued to support Swift and embrace his fandom.

When Portnoy attended Swift’s Eras Tour show in Miami on Sunday, he was pleasantly surprised when he received a handwritten letter from Swift. The letter was titled to “Dave!” and closed with a wax seal that emphasized Swift’s iconic lucky number, 13. The note also seemed to allude to Portnoy’s support of Swift after her political endorsement.

“I’m so happy to have you at the show tonight! I wanted to say thank you for always being so supportive, so loyal and for having my back when a lot of people didn’t. I hope you have a blast tonight!!” Swift wrote.

Portnoy posted an image of the letter on the Instagram account for his podcast, “BFFs.” “What a gift from @taylorswift to @stoolpresidente at last night’s Eras Tour,” the post read. In another clip, Portnoy went on to describe Sunday night’s show as “spectacular.”