Stephen Colbert Decodes Potential Hidden Message in Taylor Swift’s Kamala Harris Endorsement: ‘It’s Ironclad’ | Video

Taylor Swift officially endorsed Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, and “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert thinks there might be a hidden message for Swifties in that endorsement. So he took on the job of decoding said message.

Alongside a photo of herself with one of her cats, proud childless cat lady Swift wrote Tuesday that “I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

Swift is known for leaving hidden easter eggs in many of her posts though, so Colbert brought up “the Taylor Swift Decoder Cam” to dig into the possibilities.

“OK, let’s see. Kamala Harris has 12 letters, which is one less than 13, which is Taylor’s favorite number,” Colbert started. “So, take away the one — one, uh, OK, Taylor Swift has a song called ‘the 1,’ off her album ‘Folklore,’ which was produced by Jack Antonoff.”

“Off, I’m off the deep end,” he continued. “Shallow, Lady Gaga, ‘Joker 2,’ two is more than one, Taylor Swift has a song called ‘the 1.’ Who won the debate last night? Kamala Harris. Oh my god, she’s voting for Kamala Harris! I mean it’s, it’s, it’s ironclad.”

Colbert was delighted by Swift’s endorsement, as well as the timing of it, joking that it was the pop star who actually got the last word at the debate, not Donald Trump.

You can watch Stephen Colbert’s full Wednesday monologue in the video above.