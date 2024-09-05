Taylor Swift Kicks Off NFL Season at Chiefs-Ravens Game in Support of Travis Kelce

Are you ready for it? The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens will usher in fall football season with the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, and Taylor Swift is ready to support her three-time Super Bowl Champion boyfriend Travis Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium.

Last season, the pop sensation brought in increased revenue for the league at large. The first game she attended was when the Chiefs hosted the Chicago Bears in September 2023. The pop star attended a total of 13 games last season, the last of which being the Super Bowl after flying across nine time zones and the international dateline to make it in time for kickoff.

The “Swift bump” scored a 20% surge in sponsorships and increased NFL viewership among young women — an over 50% rise among 12-17-year-old girls at the start of the 2023 season.

The 14-time Grammy Award winner strutted into the stadium early on Thursday to claim her spot in the Chiefs friends and family box, where she will likely be seated with Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Earlier this week, former President Donald Trump thanked the NFL player’s wife for expressing her support for his agenda and called the Mahomes pair a “great couple.”

“I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful political movement in the history of our now failing country,” Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social Wednesday.

Fans noticed that Brittany had liked and then unliked Trump’s Aug. 13 Instagram post that outlined the “2024 GOP platform.” The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model has not supported former president outright, but she did issue a message to the haters.

“I mean honestly, to be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood,” she wrote on her Instagram Story Aug. 24. “There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.”

On the other hand, Swift has been outward about her disdain for Trump in the past, even expressing in her documentary “Miss Americana” that she wished she had the confidence to speak out in 2016. The “Shake It Off” singer endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in 2020 but has yet to endorse the Harris-Walz ticket this election cycle.

Brittany addressed Swifties and her friendship with the pop star indirectly by reposting a post on her Instagram Story last month.

“Contrary to the tone of the world today… you can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind,” her Aug. 26 post read. She wrote underneath it, “Read that again!”

Watch the video of Swift entering the stadium, here: