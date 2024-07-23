Taylor Tomlinson Sets First Leg of ‘Save Me’ Stand-Up Tour

Taylor Tomlinson has set the dates for the first leg of her upcoming stand-up tour, “Save Me.”

The “After Midnight” host will kick off her comedy shows on Oct. 4 in Buffalo, NY, and will close out the leg on May 31, 2025, in Austin, TX. Other cities included in the cross-country tour include Des Moines, Cleveland, Hartford, Savannah, Boston, Charlotte, San Antonio, Richmond and Chicago, among many others.

During the tour, Tomlinson will dive into her faith, her sexuality and ponder whether or not having children is worth it.

Presale tickets will be available on Thursday, July 25, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with general ticket sales beginning Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m.

Tomlinson’s “After Midnight” took over James Corden’s spot on CBS’ late night line-up, with the “@midnight” reboot debuting earlier this year in January. Airing weekdays at 12:37 a.m. ET/PT, the late night comedy series features three guests per episode and centers on “what set the Internet abuzz that day with a game show feel,” according to CBS.

In addition to hosting her own TV show, Tomlinson has aired three hourlong stand-up specials on Netflix, including “Quarter-Life Crisis” (2020), “Look at You” (2022) and “Have It All” (2024).

For the full list of Tomlinson’s tour dates, see below:

Friday, October 4, 2024 – Buffalo, NY

Saturday, October 5, 2024 – Buffalo, NY

Friday, October 11, 2024 – Des Moines, IA

Saturday, October 12, 2024 – Des Moines, IA

Friday, October 25, 2024 – Cleveland, OH

Saturday, October 26, 2024 – Cleveland, OH

Friday, November 22, 2024 – Savannah, GA

Saturday, November 23, 2024 – Savannah, GA

Friday, December 6, 2024 – Hartford, CT

Saturday, December 7, 2024 – Hartford, CT

Friday, January 17, 2025 – Richmond, VA

Saturday, January 18, 2025 – Richmond, VA

Friday, January 31, 2025 – Toronto, ON

Saturday, February 1, 2025 – Toronto, ON

Friday, February 14, 2025 – Chicago, IL

Saturday, February 15, 2025 – Chicago, IL

Friday, February 28, 2025 – Boston, MA

Saturday, March 1, 2025 – Boston, MA

Friday, March 14, 2025 – Grand Prairie, TX

Saturday, March 15, 2025 – Grand Prairie, TX

Friday, March 28, 2025 – San Antonio, TX

Saturday, March 29, 2025 – San Antonio, TX

Friday, April 11, 2025 – Sugar Land, TX

Saturday, April 12, 2025 – Sugar Land, TX

Friday, April 25, 2025 – Charlotte, NC

Saturday, April 26, 2025 – Charlotte, NC

Friday, May 9, 2025 – Kansas City, MO

Saturday, May 10, 2025 – Kansas City, MO

Friday, May 30, 2025 – Austin, TX

Saturday, May 31, 2025 – Austin, TX

Tickets are available here.