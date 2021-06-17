Congress Targets Silicon Valley – Which Tech Giant Is Most Vulnerable?

by and | June 17, 2021 @ 6:15 AM

Tech Talk With Sean Burch and Alex Kantrowitz: “For a long time, we kind of made fun of Congress,” Kantrowitz of Big Technology says

Are we on the verge of seeing an unprecedented crackdown on Big Tech at the hands of the U.S. Congress? It’s starting to look like it, with the House of Representatives last week introducing five new bills aimed at curtailing the power of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and Alphabet, Google’s parent company.

Big Technology’s Alex Kantrowitz recently gave his readers a sneak peek at those bills, and he joined TheWrap’s Sean Burch on the latest episode of “Tech Talk” to discuss them at length. Kantrowitz said the bills — after years of inaction from our elected leaders — may finally lead to some meaningful changes in the tech world.

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @seanb44 

Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz is the author of Always Day One, a new book about the tech giants’ work culture. He writes about Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft in his weekly newsletter, Big Technology.

