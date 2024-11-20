Telemundo to Adapt ‘Velvet’ Into Modern Day TV Series Set in New York City

Telemundo has acquired the rights to adapt Atresmedia’s Spanish drama “Velvet.”

The network is set to adapt “Velvet,” which explored love, ambition and family dynamics within a 1950s Spanish fashion house, into a modern-day series, this time bringing the action to New York City. With production taking place at Telemundo Studios in Miami, the new series is slated to debut in 2025.

By setting the TV series in the modern era, Telemundo hopes to “revive this classic tale into a contemporary drama series, filled with unforgettable characters and plots that define great love stories,” per the official release.

“We are thrilled to bring this beloved series to our audience, with its universal themes and compelling narrative that make it a perfect addition to our diverse programming lineup,” Telemundo Studios EVP Javier Pons said in a statement. “With ‘Velvet,’ we continue to strengthen Telemundo’s content strategy with drama series that connect with our audience through relevant, contemporary stories featuring their favorite established and up-and-coming stars.”

Created by Ramon Campos and Gema R. Neira, “Velvet” followed the major players in a fashion house in Madrid in the late 50’s, and starred Paula Echevarría, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón and Manuela Velasco. “Velvet” originally launched in 2014 and spanned four seasons.

It was produced by Atresmedia Televisión in collaboration with Bambú Producciones and distributed internationally by Beta Film GmbH.

Ramon Campos and Gema R. Neira have created a number of popular Spanish series, including “Cable Girls” and “High Seas,” and recently created Apple TV+’s “Land of Woman” starring Eva Longoria.