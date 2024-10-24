Telemundo Studios Names Monica Albuquerque SVP of Content and Development

Telemundo Studios has tapped Monica Albuquerque for its newly created role of senior vice president of content and development.

In her new role, she will oversee the content and development strategy across the company’s linear and streaming platforms, in alignment with teams across production, marketing, sales, research, and audience analytics. NBC Telemundo Enterprises’ platforms include Telemundo network, cable network Universo, Telemundo app, a suite of FAST channels, and Peacock, among others.

“I’m honored to join the talented team at Telemundo Studios in this exciting new role,” Albuquerque said in a statement. “Telemundo has long been at the forefront of groundbreaking content, pushing boundaries with bold, innovative programming. I look forward to contributing to that legacy, strengthening our connection with existing audiences, and fostering new generations of Telemundo superfans.”

Albuquerque, who has over three decades of experience in media and entertainment spanning scripted and unscripted content development, casting, talent management and marketing for Spanish-language programming, will report to and work closely with Telemundo Studios EVP Javier Pons.

She previously served as Warner Bros. Discovery Latin America’s scripted content head, where she spearheaded the development of original scripted projects for HBO Max and pay-TV outlets across the region. Prior to that, she led talent and telenovela development for the division and spent 21 years at TV Globo, including seven as head of the company’s development and artistic monitoring board.

The Telemundo Network reaches 95% of U.S. Hispanic TV households in 210 markets through 30 owned stations and 91 affiliate stations. Telemundo also owns an independent station serving Puerto Rico and is the home of the FIFA World Cup and the Olympic Games. Telemundo Studios offers over 600 hours of reality TV shows a year, as well as live specials such as the Billboard Latin Music Awards and Miss Universe.

“Monica is an outstanding media executive with a remarkable ability to identify and develop compelling content. Her vast experience in Spanish-language media, combined with her artistic vision and strategic insight, makes her the perfect fit to elevate Telemundo Studios’ offerings,” Pons added. “She has delivered exceptional results at every step of her career, and we are excited to have her lead the next phase of our growth, continuing to develop premium programming for Latino audiences in the US and around the world.”