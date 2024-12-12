Telemundo Studios Names Jacqueline Castro as Vice President of Production

Telemundo Studios has appointed former Sony Pictures Entertainment exec Jacqueline Castro as its new VP of production.

In the newly created role, Castro will lead Telemundo Studios’ production strategy across both in-house and third-party productions, from pre-production to final delivery. Leading several Spanish-language production teams, Castro will work with executive producers and finance and production teams to ensure smooth execution, as well as collaborate with development execs to craft innovative and relevant content for U.S. Hispanic audiences.

She will report directly to Telemundo Studios EVP Javier Pons. Castro’s appointment as VP rounds out the leadership team under Ronald Day, Telemundo Studios’ president of entertainment and chief content officer after tapping Monica Albuquerque as the studio’s SVP of content and development.

“Jacky brings an extraordinary blend of creative vision and operational expertise that will be invaluable as we continue expanding Telemundo Studios’ content slate,” Pons said in a Thursday statement. “Her deep understanding of Spanish-language media and her commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative productions will play a key role in driving our growth and strengthening our connection with Latino audiences across the globe.”

Castro recently served as Sony Pictures Entertainment’s executive director of unscripted content and production, where she oversaw series for the Latin American and U.S. Hispanic markets, including, Netflix’s “Dale, Dale,” TV Azteca’s “Escape Perfecto” and Sony Channel’s “Shark Tank Mexico” and “Shark Tank Colombia.”

She was also an executive producer for HBO’s “Las Bravas” and has credits on drama series “Nada Personal” and “Vivir a Destiempo,” which she worked on while at Azteca in Mexico City.

“I am thrilled to join Telemundo Studios and work alongside such a dynamic and creative team,” Castro said. “Telemundo’s commitment to delivering bold, groundbreaking content resonates deeply with me, and I am eager to be a part of the next wave of innovative storytelling that will captivate and inspire audiences everywhere.”