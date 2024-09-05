‘Tell Me Lies’ Season 2 Episode Release Schedule: When Are New Episodes Streaming?

“Tell Me Lies” is back and soapier than ever, with Grace Van Patten’s Lucy and Jackson White’s Stephen returning to college in a new toxic dynamic as exes.

Season 2 picks up after Lucy and Stephen’s dramatic breakup at the start of summer, with the exes not having spoken to each other by the time they return to campus. Despite Lucy’s determination not to get dragged into any drama in her sophomore year, Stephen makes it extremely difficult as he rubs his relationship with Diana (Alicia Crowder) in Lucy’s face and makes it impossible for her to forget about his many missteps last year.

Season 2 also welcomes aboard “Gossip Girl” star Thomas Doherty and “Lucifer” star Tom Ellis as romantic interests.

Keep on reading to see when new episodes of “Tell Me Lies” Season 2 premiere.

When does “Tell Me Lies” Season 2 premiere?

The new season premieres Wednesday, Sept. 4 with its first two episodes. One new episode will debut Wednesdays through the Season 2 finale on Oct. 16.

Where is “Tell Me Lies” Season 2 streaming?

New episodes of “Tell Me Lies” are available to stream exclusively on Hulu.

How many episodes are in “Tell Me Lies” Season 2?

There are eight episodes in Season 2. Season 1 consisted of 10 episodes.

“Tell Me Lies” Season 2 episode release schedule:

Season 2 Episode 1 (Premiere): Wednesday, Sept. 4

Season 2 Episode 2: Wednesday, Sept. 4

Season 2 Episode 3: Wednesday, Sept. 11

Season 2 Episode 4: Wednesday, Sept. 18

Season 2 Episode 5: Wednesday, Sept. 25

Season 2 Episode 6: Wednesday, Oct. 2

Season 2 Episode 7: Wednesday, Oct. 9

Season 2 Episode 8 (Finale): Wednesday, Oct. 16

What is “Tell Me Lies” Season 2 about?

Picking up after Lucy and Stephen’s dramatic breakup in the Season 1 finale, Season 2 sees the exes return to college after not speaking to one another since their split. “Yet while very much at odds, they find themselves in a new version of their addictive dynamic – which is as infuriating as it is inescapable,” the official logline reads. “Meanwhile, the story expands deeper into the lives of Lucy and Stephen’s friend group, as the fallout from Season 1 impacts all of their lives in unexpected ways.”

Who stars in “Tell Me Lies” Season 2?

Grace Van Patten and Jackson White star in the drama series alongside Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Alicia Crowder, Branden Cook and Cat Missal. Season 2 also welcomes Thomas Doherty and Tom Ellis.

Watch the trailer for Season 2: