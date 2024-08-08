‘Tell Me Lies’ Season 2 Trailer: Lucy and Stephen Enter a Toxic Post-Breakup Dynamic | Video

Hulu’s steamy drama series “Tell Me Lies” is returning this fall and will showcase a toxic new dynamic between recent exes Lucy and Stephen.

In Thursday’s trailer for the new season, which debuts Wednesday, Sept. 4, Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) reunite at college following their dramatic breakup at the start of summer. Lucy is determined to shake off the drama and focus on school, insisting she’s not even worried about Stephen. In fact, she says she was in some sort of “delusional state last year.”

Upon their return to college, however, Stephen’s taunting doesn’t help her case, as he approaches her with a public apology, admitting he embarrassed her “over and over again.” “I’m sure that made you feel terrible about yourself,” he tells Lucy in the trailer.

“You’re right — I am still mad,” she concedes later on. “And I know you probably love that but, I swear, if you keep doing this I will destroy your life.”

Luckily, Lucy’s attention is quickly shifted away from Stephen by a new romantic interest, played by “Descendants” and “Gossip Girl” reboot alum Thomas Doherty, who joins “Tell Me Lies” as a recurring guest star this season.

Lucy and Evan (Branden Cook) are also left to deal with the fallout of their drunken hookup in the Season 1 finale, as Bree (Cat Missal) begins to suspect something is amiss in her relationship with Evan.

In addition to Van Patten, White, Cook, Missal and Doherty, “Tell Me Lies” stars Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Alicia Crowder and Tom Ellis.

Meaghan Oppenheimer serves as showrunner and as an executive producer alongside Emma Roberts, Karah Preiss and Matt Matruski, who EP under their Belletrist banner; Laura Lewis and Stephanie Noonan, who EP for Rebelle Media; and Shannon Gibson and Sam Schlaifer. The show is produced by 20th Television, with Carola Lovering, who wrote the novel of the same name, serving as a consulting producer.

“Tell Me Lies” Season 1 is streaming on Hulu, with Season 2 premiering its first two episodes on Wednesday, Sept. 4.