“Tell Me Lies,” the salacious adaptation of Carola Lovering's novel with the same name, has captured audiences left and right with its juicy relationships, hidden secrets and sinister twists.
If you need to catch up on who’s who in the steamy romance series, now airing weekly on Hulu, or if you're wondering where you’ve seen its actors before, look no further.
Grace Van Patten as Lucy Albright
Grace Van Patten stars as Lucy, an incoming freshman at Baird College who is eager to escape the grasp of her overprotective mother. The New Englander meets her roommate, Macy, and enthusiastic hallmates Pippa and Bree. Despite insecurities of not easily connecting with others, which earned her the nickname “ice queen” in high school, when Stephen catches her eye at a party, her feelings are anything but subtle.
With roles in “Under the Silver Lake” and “Maniac,” Patten was a breakout star in “Nine Perfect Strangers," also on Hulu.
Jackson White as Stephen DeMarco
Jackson White co-stars as Stephen DeMarco, an upperclassman at Baird who weaves himself into a love triangle — or maybe even a quadrangle — as he gets involved with Lucy while still balancing a tumultuous relationship with his ex, Diana. Coming from a middle class background, Stephen can’t relate to his peers’ extravagant trips abroad or ability to take an unpaid internship, so he instead lies, building an intricate web of manipulation to keep everyone happy — except himself.
White's previous credits include “Mrs. Fletcher,” “Ambulance” and “The Middle.”
Sonia Mena as Pippa
Sonia Mena plays Pippa, a precocious freshman who seems to know a bit too much about everything. Pippa pretty much immediately begins a relationship with Wrigley, giving her access to upperclassmen parties and drawing her away from Lucy and Bree. The distance between her and her friends is widened when Wrigley tells her a secret she must keep from her new best friends.
You might have seen Mena before in “Freezerburn,” “Feral” and “Search Party.”
Catherine Missal as Bree
Catherine Missal plays Bree, an inexperienced and humble freshman whose love life and struggles are frequently overshadowed by Pippa and Lucy’s dramatic relationships. Bree finds it easier to keep her personal matters to herself – until she finds herself confiding in upperclassman Evan, that is.
Missal has had roles in “The Blacklist,” “Vacation” and “Law & Order: SVU.”
Spencer House as Wrigley
Spencer House joins the "Tell Me Lies" cast as Wrigley, a loveable football player who quickly gets swept into a relationship with freshman Pippa. Despite his seemingly free-spirited nature, Wrigley keeps his deepest worries for he and his younger brother, Drew, to himself — even if that means pushing Pippa away.
House broke out in 2019’s “The Society” and has acted in titles like “Space Force” and “Teenage Bounty Hunters.”
Alicia Crowder as Diana Linder
Alicia Crowder plays Diana, a prim and proper upperclassman with ambitious plans who seems to do it all. Her only fault: She keeps getting dragged back into a toxic relationship with Stephen, who secretly maintains a relationship with Diana as he begins to see Lucy.
Crowder can also be seen in “The Society,” as well as “Instinct.”
Branden Cook as Evan
Branden Cook plays Evan, an upperclassman from a wealthy family who's unsure of what he wants to do after graduation. As Stephen’s roommate, he quickly becomes involved in his lies despite trying to steer clear of the drama. Evan also bonds with Bree as things with his long-term girlfriend head south.
As an acting newcomer, Cook has had roles in “Chicago P.D.,” “The Lost Boys” and “Industry.”
Benjamin Wadsworth as Drew
Benjamin Wadsworth joins the cast as Drew, Wrigley’s younger brother and an incoming freshman. Despite initially hitting it off with Bree, Drew becomes consumed by a secret that threatens his new life.
Wadsworth has had roles in “Your Honor,” “Deadly Class” and “Teen Wolf.”
Lily McInerny as Macy
Lily McInerny plays Macy, Lucy’s roommate who passes away after an accident during the first week of college. Although we don’t know much about Macy, besides that she grew up in a neighboring town to Lucy where Stephen also lived, we know that she was holding onto a secret she tried to tell Lucy before she passed.
This acting newcomer played Lea in “Palm Trees and Power Lines.”
Jessica Capshaw as CJ Albright
Jessica Capshaw joins the cast as CJ Albright, Lucy’s mom. While CJ admits that the two might need some space while driving Lucy to college, it’s clear she still loves Lucy, as she sends her care packages and calls to check in. However, Lucy is still holding onto a grudge related to something her mom did, likely in relation to her father, who we are not certain is alive.
You might have seen Capshaw in “Holidate,” “Grey’s Anatomy” or “The L Word.”