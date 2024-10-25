Inside Marianne Station: Where Was Netflix’s ‘Territory’ Filmed?

Netflix’s new epic Western “Territory” transports viewers to the Top End, a wild expanse of the Australian outback where cattle barons, country thieves and billionaires come to blows over the land. But was it actually filmed there?

Turns out, a significant part of it actually was, yes! Directed by “Wolf Creek” and “Rogue” filmmaker Greg McLean, “Territory” was shot at several filming locations across Australia, a lot of them found in the real-world Top End. While Marianne Station itself is fictional, the very real Tipperary Group of Stations subbed in as the location. However, the Lawson Homestead itself? That’s a set, constructed on the property for filming.

From Marianne Station to the “Sorry Place,” here’s your guide to where Netflix’s “Territory” was filmed.

“Marianne Station” in “Territory” (Netflix)

Marianne Station

In “Territory,” the Lawson-owned Marianne Station is the biggest cattle station in the world, but is it real? Not quite. Marianne Station is a fictional location created for the show, however, it was filmed on a real, giant cattle station in the Northern Territory.

The Tipperary Group of Stations, which spans 954,000 acres, served as the heart of “Territory” as the real-world stand-in for the scenic Marianne Station. Known as one of the world’s largest cattle stations, Tipperary’s sweeping landscapes, cattle yards and 72 paddocks made it ideal for scenes of mustering cattle and daily station life. Over 200 cast and crew lived on-site during the production of “Territory,” utilizing actual station workers as extras for authenticity. For those hoping to visit, they do offer tours.

Robert Taylor as Colin Lawson in “Territory” (Netflix)

The Lawson Homestead

Colin Lawson and Marianne Ranch may be stuck in the past, but Tipperary Station is very much a modern working facility. That meant the production team had to create a homestead that evoked the “old days” and the Lawson legacy dating back to the 1800s. Production designer Matt Putland and his team built the exterior Lawson Homestead from the ground up in just eight weeks.

The filming of “Territory” (Netflix)

“Territory” Filming Locations List

After filming in the Northern Territory for the first six weeks, production moved south, where they shot locations including Sandra Kirby’s posh residence and the Bull Bar.

Wondering about the rest? You can see a convenient list of the “Territory” filming locations below, from the “Sorry Place” to Nolan’s Laggan Downs station.