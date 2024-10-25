‘Territory’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Stars in Netflix’s Outback Western?

If you’re looking for a new addictive Western drama now that “Yellowstone” is headed toward its final episodes, Netflix has delivered “Territory” just in time. The Australian succession drama stars Anna Torv, Michael Dorman and Robert Taylor in a sprawling saga about the fight for power and coveted land in the outback.

Set in the vast wilderness of Australia’s Top End, “Territory” follows the generational battle between rival cattle barons, lawless cattle thieves, Indigenous elders and billionaire miners. Fighting for land and cattle, the six-episode series is centered on the Lawson family, who runs Marrianne Station, the world’s biggest cattle station, and has to fend off encroaching forces at every side.

A generational Western epic, “Territory” has a vast ensemble cast to match. If you’re trying to keep track of the Lawsons, Hodges, Kirbys and more — and who plays them — here’s the “Territory” cast and character guide you need.

Anna Torv as Emily Lawson in “Territory” (Netflix) Anna Torv as Emily Lawson Born to a notorious family of cattle thieves, Emily Lawson (née Hodge) married into the wealthy Lawson family and has ambitions to run Marianne Station alongside her husband, Graham Lawson, and her daughter, Susie Lawson — despite her father-in-law’s overt disdain for her and her family legacy. She’s also got a past with fellow cattleman Campbell Miller and has to watch out for her loving, but thieving brother Emmy-nominated actress Anna Torv’s best-known roles include Olivia Dunham on “Fringe,” Dr. Wendy Carr on “Mindhunter” and Tess in HBO’s “The Last of Us” adaptation.

Desert king. Michael Dorman as Graham Lawson (Netflix) Michael Dorman as Graham Lawson The Lawsons’ overlooked elder son, Graham Lawson, became an alcoholic after his father passed him over as heir to Marriane Station in favor of his gruffer, tougher brother, Daniel. His battle with addiction strains his marriage with Emily, as well as his relationship with their daughter, Susie, and his son from his first marriage, Marshall, but Graham sees a chance to step up and redeem himself after Daniel’s death. Dorman is best known for his roles as John Tavner in “Patriot,” Gordo Stevens in “For All Mankind” and Tom Wilcox in “Wonderland.” Read Next

Australian Reality TV Is on the Rise: How Down Under Shows Are Winning Over U.S. Viewers | Chart

Robert Taylor as Colin Lawson (Netflix) Robert Taylor as Colin Lawson Lawson family patriarch Colin Lawson is a ruthless, old-school cattleman who fears the future as much as he worries no one in his family can uphold the Lawson legacy after his favored son Daniel’s death. A violent hardass, Colin spurs his eldest son Graham’s family and instead, puts all his efforts into turning his aimless grandson Marshall into a worthy heir. Taylor is best known for his performance as Sheriff Walt Longmire in “Longmire,” Geoff Walters in “The Newsreader” and Nicolas Walsh on “Home and Away.” He also played Agent Jones in “The Matrix.”

Philippa Northeast as Susie Lawson (Netflix) Philippa Northeast as Susie Lawson The daughter of a Hodge and a Lawson, Susie Lawson is born to run a station — and determined to do it. Fiercely independent, Susie quit agricultural college and returns to Marianne Station to pursue a career in the male-dominated cattle industry full-time. Northeast is famous for playing Evelyn MacGuire in “Home and Away,” Kay Walters in “The Newsreader” and Amelia Bell in “A Royal Runaway Romance.”

Sam Corlett as Marshall Lawson (Netflix) Sam Corlett as Marshall Lawson Graham’s son from his first marriage, Marshall Lawson bailed from Marianne Station and the toxic Lawson legacy as a teenager, eager to get away from his father’s alcoholism and family scheming. Unfortunately, running from his roots has led him to some equally unsavory folks, including his rebellious friends Rich and Sharnie. Corlett is a familiar face on Netflix. The actor previously played Leif Erikson in Netflix’s “Vikings: Valhalla” and Caliban in “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.” Read Next

How 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Pulled Off That Sitcom-Throwback Episode, Complete With Talking Salem

Jay Ryan as Campbell Miller (Netflix) Jay Ryan as Campbell Miller Seemingly a rags-to-riches golden boy of the cattle barons, Campbell Miller’s got his own dark past and dangerous streak to rival the Lawsons. He’s also been in love with Emily for most of their lives and wants to win her back, along with Marianne Station. Ryan is best known for his lead role as Vincent Keller in “Beauty and the Beast” and playing the older Ben Hanscom in “It Chapter Two.” His credits also include “Top of the Lake,” “No Escape” and famed Aussie soap “Neighbors.”

“Territory” (Netflix) Clarence Ryan as Nolan Brannock An Indigenous cattleman who owns Laggan Downs station, Nolan has earned hard-won respect as the rare Indigenous owner in the white-dominated cattle industry, and often finds himself balancing his loyalty to his community with the demands of the profit-driven cattle industry. He’s tied up in business with Sandra and mentoring young Dezi. Ryan’s credits include “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” “Mystery Road: Origin” and “Cleverman.”

Dan Wyllie as Hank Hodge (Netflix) Dan Wyllie as Hank Hodge Utterly unashamed of his family’s legacy, Emily’s brother Hank Hodge is proudly the most infamous cattle thief in Top End. Though he was burned by his sister’s choice to join the Lawson family, he remains loyal and loving — aside from the occasional cattle theft — and takes pride in outsmarting the establishment. Wyllie has a wide-ranging resume of film, TV and voice acting roles, including “Love My Way,” “Animal Kingdom,” “Muriel’s Wedding,” “Chopper,” “Tracey McBean” and “The Veil.”

Desert king. Sam Delich as Rich Petrakis in Desert king. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024 Sam Delich as Rich Petrakis Marshall’s law-bending, fast-talking, whirlwind friend Rich escaped a traumatic childhood filled with abuse and spends his life seeking escapist thrill after thrill. When he learns Marshall is a Lawson, Rich seeks to exploit the circumstances and tap into his friend’s family fortune one way or another. Delich has appeared in “Home and Away,” “Mr. In-Between,” “Spiderhead” and “Last Days of the Space Age.”

Kylah Day as Sharnie Kennedy (Netflix) Kylah Day as Sharnie Kennedy A partner in crime to Rich and Marshall, Sharnie is from a working-class Indigenous family in Queensland, but hit the road for adventures in the Top End with Rich and Marshall. Now, she’s torn between the two as her newfound connection with Marshall threatens to tear her away from Rich. Kylah Day’s previous roles include Lucy in “Itch” and Jill in “Scrublands.”

Sara Wiseman as Sarndra Kirby (Netflix) Sara Wiseman as Sandra Kirby Ruthless billionaire mining magnate Sandra Kirby comes from a cattle background, and inherited her father’s generational grudge against the Lawsons, but moved into mining where she controls the resources to “keep the world’s lights on.” A master manipulator, even with her son Lachie, Sandra’s got a big-bucks plan to transform Marianne Station, making deals all over town in her attempt to dismantle the Lawson dynasty. Wiseman is known for her performances as Carolyn Bligh in “A Place to Call Home,” Mayor Kelleher in “One of Us Is Lying” and Helen Hartley in “High Country.” She also starred in “Rake” and, more recently, played Dar in “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.”

Joe Klocek as Lachie Kirby (Netflix) Joe Klocek as Lachie Kirby Spoiled city boy Lachie Kirby has lived his live under the manipulative thumb of his mother, Sandra, but when he meets Susie Lawson in Top End, he sparks up a connection that might give him the grit to get out of his mother’s grasp — even if a romance between a Kirby and Lawson is all kinds of forbidden. Klocek is best known for playing Fits in “My Lady Jane,: Heath in “Nowhere Boys” and Byron Stone on “Neighbors.” Read Next

Just How Important Is ‘Yellowstone’ for Peacock's Subscriber Growth? | Chart

Hamilton Morris as Uncle Bryce Beloved elder of the Acacia Plains Community, Uncle Bryce, is fiercely protective of his people’s traditions and distrustful of people like Sandra Kirby after a life spent watching white people trample on the needs of the Indigenous community. Morris’ credits include “Sweet Country” and “8MMM Aboriginal Radio.”

Tyler Spencer as Dezi (Netflix) Tyler Spencer as Dezi A bit of a troublemaker, Dezi is a rebellious Indigenous kid who gets put under Nolan’s mentorship to straighten up and learn the ways of the cattle industry. “Territory” Spencer’s second credit after he first appeared in “The New Boy.”