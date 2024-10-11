Australian Reality TV Is on the Rise: How Down Under Shows Are Winning Over U.S. Viewers | Chart

Despite the challenges of entering a competitive market like the U.S., where audiences are accustomed to local content, Australian TV shows have been relatively successful. Beyond the well-known success of the hit children’s show “Bluey,” the most popular Australian show globally, the rising popularity of reality shows from Australia is also surprising and may indicate some untapped opportunities for streaming platforms to license content.

Among English-speaking countries, Australia is the third-largest exporter of TV shows to the U.S. in terms of demand, behind the United Kingdom and Canada, and ranks seventh overall. But when it comes to reality TV, Australia is the second most popular country of origin, trailing only the United Kingdom, as of the third quarter of 2024.