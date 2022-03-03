On Thursday, the producers of the Australian soap "Neighbours" pulled the plug after 37 seasons and nearly 9,000 episodes. Over its long run, though, the show -- set in a cul-de-sac in a fictional Melbourne suburb -- gave a big start to a host of actors who went on to even greater fame.
Russell Crowe
The future Oscar winner (and three-time nominee) moved from New Zealand to Australia and played Kenny Larkin on the show in 1987.
Margot Robbie
Before she earned Oscar nominations for 2017's "I, Tonya" and 2019's "Bombshell," Margot Robbie played Donna Brown on "Neighbours" from 2008 to 2011.
Liam Hemsworth
While brother (and future Thor) Chris got his start on the rival soap "Home and Away," Liam found his break playing Josh Taylor from 2007-08 on "Neighbours." He went on to fame in the "Hunger Games" series as well as "Independence Day: Resurgence."
Kylie Minogue
Before she became an international pop star, a very permed Kylie Minogue became the breakout star of "Neighbours" from 1986-88. Her character Charlene's wedding to live-in boyfriend Scott Robinson (Jason Donovan) nabbed nearly 20 million viewers.
Ben Mendelsohn
The actor played Warren Murphy from 1986-87, and then found greater fame in Hollywood in films like "Dark Knight Rises," "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and "Captain Marvel."
Natalie Imbruglia
The actress-singer got her start playing Beth Brennan in the cul-de-sac from 1992-94. She went on to roles in films like "Johnny English" as well as a career as a singer-songwriter -- including the international chart-topping hit "Torn" in 1998.
Luke Mitchell
The future star of the American series "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D," "Blindspot" and "The Republic of Sarah" got his start in 2008 playing Chris Knight on "Neighbours" -- and then had a nearly three-year run on another Aussie soap, "Home and Away."
Jesse Spencer
The actor played Bill Kennedy for nearly a decade, from 1994-2005, and then headed to Hollywood to star in such series as "House" and "Chicago Fire."
Bella Heathcote
After breaking out as Ramsay Street's Amanda Fowler, Heathcote went on to star in Hollywood films like 2012's "Dark Shadows" and "Fifty Shades Darker" as well as series such as "The Man in the High Castle" and "Strange Angel."