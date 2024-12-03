Former CAA Agent Joel Begleiter Boards TFC Management as Partner

“He’s an incredible advocate, a very well-liked and well-respected executive, and a longtime friend,” company founders Ben Jacobson and David Stone say of the hiring

Former CAA literary agent Joel Begleiter has joined TFC Management as a partner, according to media reports.

Begleiter was let go from CAA after seven years in the agency’s recent round of executive-level layoffs. He was at UTA for 18 years before that.

“After serious consideration, it became clear to me that the opportunity to do something more entrepreneurial was ultimately undeniable. I’m excited to join the team at TFC,” Begleiter said in a Tuesday statement. “I am thrilled to work with exceptional friends and partners that I’ve spent my entire professional career getting to know and trust.”

TFC was launched in 2020 by Ben Jacobson and David Stone. Brittany Kahan Ward (who is taking part in TheWrap’s Power Women Summit) and Graciella Sanchez previously joined as partners in 2023.

“We’re so excited to welcome Joel to TFC. He’s an incredible advocate, a very well-liked and well-respected executive, and a longtime friend,” Jacobson and Stone added in a joint statement. “He brings with him not only a dynamic roster of clients, but a wealth of industry relationships and experience across a variety of mediums and genres.”

Deadline was first to report the news.

