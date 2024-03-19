CAA Lays Off About 20 Staffers Across Multiple Departments

Celebrated Hollywood agency CAA underwent another round of layoffs on Tuesday, with less than 20 employees being impacted across multiple departments, TheWrap has learned.

Additionally, affected employees have already been informed of their dismissal.

This change in staff follows more substantial layoffs from last August, which impacted 60 employees from IT, TV lit and music. Those layoffs were not related to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but began with an in-house look at staffing levels that started before the WGA strike (at the time, rival agency WME’s CEO Ari Emanuel said the strikes were costing Endeavor $25 million a month).

Deadline, who was first to report the news, lists agents Carter Cohn, Chris Horsman and Ross Weiner among the casualties. TheWrap has reached out to CAA, who would not confirm.

Last October, François-Henri Pinault’s Artémis also completed a majority stake acquisition in Creative Artists Agency, which had been rumored since that August.