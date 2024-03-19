Paradigm Hires Bill Weinstein, Devon Schiff as Literary Agents

Paradigm Talent Agency has hired Bill Weinstein and Devon Schiff as literary agents, adding to a slew of hires the company has made over the past year.

The pair comes to Paradigm from Verve, which Weinstein co-founded in 2010 and where Schiff served as partner and head of Packaging & Crossover. They will work out of the agency’s Los Angeles offices.

“In this business, whether collaborating or going head-to-head, there is no denying the creativity, intelligence and passion that Bill and Devon bring to their work,” Paradigm managing partner Andrew Ruf said in a statement. “This relentless advocacy on behalf of clients is a great fit with the artist-led approach that remains the core value of Paradigm. We welcome Bill and Devon to the team and remain committed to the continued growth and success of Paradigm.”

Prior to co-founding Verve, Weinstein was previously a motion picture literary agent at WME, and at Endeavor prior to its merger. Schiff was an executive at Intermedia Films, and an independent producer with a deal at Disney.

“I have always respected Paradigm as a company and Sam Gores as an entrepreneur. I am grateful that Andrew Ruf and the leadership have welcomed me to join the dynamic team they have built. I look forward to expanding our collective network and delivering results for our clients,” Weinstein said.

“I am thrilled to join the Paradigm team and their artist-first approach, which aligns with my mission to continue to advocate for clients with passion and intention,” Schiff said.

The new staffers arrive as Paradigm has hired agents who were previously working at UTA, A3 Artists and Kaplan Stahler. The agency has also announced multiple promotions, including elevating 14 agents to partner status.