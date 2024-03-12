Former Verve CEO Bill Weinstein, who filed suit last month to be reinstated at the company he cofounded after being fired, has reached a settlement with the talent agency.

“The parties have amicably resolved their dispute, and have reached a confidential settlement in principle,” read the brief statement from attorney Julie Gerchik at Glaser Weil.

Gerchik represents Verve cofounders Bryan Besser and Adam Levine, who were both named in Weinstein’s suit. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

In his breach of contract suit, Weinstein claimed he was was kicked out of the company he helped found “without any notice, reason, cause or an opportunity to cure.” Weinstein also alleged that Besser and Levine leaked the story to media outlets just 20 minutes after he was fired.

The suit claimed Besser and Levine “raced to execute their coup d’état” after Weinstein sent a memo about topics he wanted to discuss, including “necessary personnel and administrative matters such as the Board composition and officer compensation.”

“This is clearly an attempt by Mr. Weinstein to cover up the conduct that led to his termination for cause,” Gerchik said in a statement to media when the suit was filed. “His demand to be reinstated at Verve is perplexing in light of his efforts, as reported in the press, to try to start a small agency of his own.”

Two days after his exit from Verve, Weinstein started another agency with former Verve agents Devon Schiff, Matthew Doyle and Jake Dillman.

Weinstein started the company with Levine and Besser in 201o, having left WME (then William Morris) when it was acquired by Endeavor in 2009. He was named CEO in January 2023.

Deadline first reported this story.