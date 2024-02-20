Verve Cofounder and CEO Bill Weinstein Leaves Literary Agency

Bill Weinstein has stepped down as the CEO of Verve literary agency, according to multiple media reports. The agency gave no reason for his exit as of Tuesday.

“We thank Bill as a cofounder and for his 14 years of service and wish him nothing but success in his future,” Verve leadership said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. The decision “was made after thoughtful deliberation by Verve’s leadership and approved by Verve’s board and owners.”

It cited unnamed sources that the exit could be rooted in financial difficulties after last year’s Hollywood strikes hit the agency hard. The strikes came on the heels of several difficult years for agencies during the pandemic.

Verve could not be immediately reached for comment.

However, just months ago, the agency made a big commitment when it moved into a new 53,000-square foot headquarters in Hollywood. It also has an office in New York.

Verve last year turned down takeover feelers from the Gersh Agency, according to THR. No talks were ever held, according to reports.

Weinstein was named CEO in January 2023 after helping co-found the company in 2010 with fellow Endeavor veterans Bryan Besser and Adam Levine, after Endeavor bought WMA. Deadline reported that he will not be replaced in that role, rather the responsibilities will be shared by the founders and managing partner Liz Parker.

Weinstein’s client roster included Sara Hess, Michael Arndt, Mike Jones and James Schamus, The Hollywood Reporter said.

He was also active beyond representation, including taking part in 2019 negotiations with the Writers Guild of America during talks over packaging fees and affiliate productions. Weinstein led Verve to be the first to sign Writers Guild’s new code of conduct, which called on Hollywood talent agencies to put an end to those practices.