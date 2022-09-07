Paradigm Acquires 3 Talent Agencies, Launches Paradigm Media Entertainment

Paradigm Entertainment, the owner of Paradigm Talent Agency, has acquired BEST, an affiliate of Blue Equity, under which BEST’s Napoli Management Group, Two Twelve Management & Marketing, and 3 Kings Entertainment business lines will become part of newly formed Paradigm Media Entertainment, the company announced on Wednesday.

The new company will service the news broadcast and culinary talent representation business. Paradigm Media Entertainment is majority owned by Paradigm Entertainment.

Paradigm Talent Agency and Paradigm Media Entertainment will provide their clients access to the entertainment, publishing, brand partnership and news media services of each business.

The “Paradigm Media Entertainment” entertainment, broadcasting and marketing businesses will be headed by Napoli Management Group’s Mendes J. Napoli, Two Twelve Management & Marketing’s Scott Feldman and 3 Kings Entertainment’s Matthew Kingsley.

Paradigm Entertainment and Paradigm Talent Agency Founder and Executive Chairman Sam Gores will continue to be a shareholder. Jonathan S. Blue and Edward H. Harrison III of Blue Equity will remain on as advisors to Paradigm Media Entertainment, and have made a commitment to support its future growth.

Paradigm Media Entertainment will operate from offices in Los Angeles and New York.

Napoli Management Group represents more than 550 television news anchors, reporters, weathercasters, and sportscasters in all of the major television markets in the nation, including the ABC, CBS and NBC television networks as well as on CNN, FOX, MSNBC, CNBC and ESPN.

Two Twelve Management & Marketing represents over 75 celebrity chefs and culinary stars.

3 Kings Entertainment represents hundreds of on-air media personalities, news anchors, sportscasters, hosts, commentators, reporters, journalists, analysts and executives.