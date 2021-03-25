Paradigm Promotes 5 to Agent, Adds Veteran Literary Rep From Gersh

Paradigm Talent Agency has promoted five employees to agents and has also added veteran agent Michael Romero-LoSasso from Gersh to join the company.

The five new agents are Olivia Falletti, Sam Fischer, Lindsay Hatcher, Dahlton Hubbard and Phoebe Schmidt, and all five along with Romero-LoSasso will be a part of the agency’s future and will even be collaborating across other entertainment areas of the company beyond their core focus as the lines between film, streaming, TV and other mediums begin to blur.

“These well-deserved promotions are a recognition of the hard work and commitment – especially through the pandemic – of these five incredibly talented members of our team,” Paradigm partner Andrew Ruf said on behalf of the agency’s department leaders. “We congratulate them and welcome Michael Romero-LoSasso into the agency. These dedicated and inventive agents will continue to have a core focus of expertise as well as collaborate across all specialties of the company in representing our remarkable roster of artists.”

Falletti and Fischer will be literary agents, Schmidt will be a media rights Agent, Hatcher will be a youth talent agent, and Hubbard will be an agent in the company’s music crossover department, continuing to represent artists as part of the shared services agreement with the music group.

The promotions come after news broke last week that sports and media mogul Casey Wasserman had finalized a deal to acquire Paradigm’s North American music assets, including the live-music representation business and the formation of a new operating unit. The deal is expected to close in Q2 2021.

Michael Romero-LoSasso joins Paradigm from Gersh. His experience includes film and television development at Miramax and The Weinstein Company, and Endeavor/WME. Romero-LoSasso specializes in developing the careers of writers and directors, particularly transferring artists from other mediums, such as standup comics and playwrights, into film and television.

Olivia Falletti joined Paradigm in 2018 shortly after graduating from UCLA. After starting in the Talent Department, she transitioned to the Motion Picture Literary Department, where she was most recently coordinator.

Sam Fischer started his career at Paradigm as an intern at the company’s Manhattan office in the fall of 2017 while attending New York University. He joined the Los Angeles office in August 2018 as an assistant and was previously coordinator in the Television Literary Department.

Lindsay Hatcher is a graduate of Ohio University, she previously held several production positions, including credits on “The Fate of the Furious,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” and “Avengers: Endgame.” She joined Paradigm in 2018 and previously served as youth talent coordinator.

Dahlton Hubbard began her career at Paradigm in 2017 in the Talent department and then transitioned to the Music Crossover department, where she was previously coordinator. She is a graduate of Pepperdine University and Pepperdine’s Graziadio Business School.

Phoebe Schmidt is a graduate of Boston University, and her experience includes working with Dynamic Television, Scott Z. Burns, and Lionsgate. She started in the Paradigm mailroom in 2018 and transitioned to the Media Rights department. In addition to books, she specializes in non-traditional IP, including video games, fiction and non-fiction podcasts and small press comics.