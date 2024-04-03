You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“The Bachelor” Season 28 finale has courted the show’s biggest audience in over two years.

The conclusion, which saw leading man Joey Graziadei choose between a life with Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson, drew 6.31 million within three days across ABC, Hulu and other digital platforms, according to Nielsen live-plus-three-day figures and internal streaming data.

The finale marked a season high for “The Bachelor,” and also saw the show’s most-watched episode in terms of multiplatform three-day viewing since the finale of Clayton Echard’s season on March 12, 2022.

Viewership for the finale was up 19% from the season premiere, which brought in 5.29 million viewers, according to multiplatform three-day viewing. The finale also scored a 1.85 rating among the key broadcast demo among adults 18-49 per three-day viewing data, up 20% from the 1.54 rating brought in by the Season 28 debut.

After scoring an initial total viewership of 4.14 million viewers, per live-plus-same-day figures, the finale saw a 52.4% uptick following three days of multiplatform viewership. The episode also saw a 131.25% increase in ratings when considering delayed multiplatform viewing after initially scoring a live-plus-same-day rating of 0.80 on ABC.

The “Bachelor” Season 28 finale also stood as Monday’s highest-rated program among primetime programming for the major broadcasters and boosted ABC to score the highest average rating for the night, leading CBS by 157%, Fox by 113% and NBC by 19%. However, ABC’s total viewership for Monday night — which totaled to 4.14 across “The Bachelor’s” three-hour airing – was outpaced by both CBS, which averaged 5.16 million viewers for the night, and NBC, which saw an average viewership of 4.42 million.

The finale of this season of “The Bachelor” brought Graziadei’s dating journey to a end, finishing out the show with an engagement to Anderson. During the show’s “After the Final Rose” special, franchise host Jesse Palmer announced “The Bachelor” alum Jenn Tran as the next “Bachelorette,” who will lead Season 21.

Hailing from Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, “The Bachelor” is executive produced by Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Jodi Baskerville and Jeff Thomas.