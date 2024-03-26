“The Bachelorette” has crowned Jenn Tran as its next leading lady.

Tran will lead “The Bachelorette” Season 21, making history as the franchise’s first Asian American lead. The new season of the ABC reality dating show is set to debut this summer, though the exact premiere date is currently unknown.

Tran was first introduced on “The Bachelor” Season 28 as she dated Joey Graziadei alongside 31 other women, and was sent home ahead of hometown dates.

She is currently studying to become a physician assistant and lives in Miami. In her free time, Tran loves reading, paddleboarding and traveling, and Tran hopes to find love with a man who’s as reliable and thoughtful as she is.

As “The Bachelor” Season 28 rolled out this spring, Tran has received support on social media from viewers telling her how great it is to see an Asian American contestant.

“It’s really warmed my heart, because, growing up, I didn’t see a lot of Asian people on TV and [in] the media, so it’s kind of healed the inner child in me — it’s been like a full circle,” Tran told TheWrap in an interview following the “Women Tell All.” “It’s been surreal to be that representation for people, but I’m really happy to do it, and I’m so proud of everything. I’m so happy that people are so supportive of it.”

“The Bachelorette” was renewed for a 21st season in February, alongside the greenlight for “The Golden Bachelorette,” which will premiere this fall. Details on casting for “The Golden Bachelorette” — including which lucky senior woman will lead the new installment — have yet to be revealed.

Season 20 of “The Bachelorette” centered on leading lady Charity Lawson, whose season debuted in June 2023. After dating 25 men — including “Bachelor in Paradise” alum Aaron Bryant, Aaron Schwartzman, Brayden Bowers and John Henry Spurlock — Lawson gave her final rose to Dotun Olubeko. The pair revealed during January’s “Golden Wedding” that they will be getting married in Fall 2025.

“The Bachelorette” is produced by Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. EPs for the series include Bennett Graebner, Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, Tim Warner and Peter Gust.