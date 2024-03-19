Note: The following story contains spoilers for “The Bachelor” Women Tell All episode.

Although Maria Georgas’ time on “The Bachelor” has come to an end, the fan-favorite contestant sees the chance to lead her own season of “The Bachelorette” as an enticing gig.

“It’s an opportunity of a lifetime,” Georgas told TheWrap of potentially becoming “The Bachelorette.” “I would be stupid to turn it down. It’s not something that I was thinking about doing — I never even thought I would even get the chance.”

With no official decisions made for the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette,” which is still slated to premiere this summer on ABC, Georgas hesitated on whether she would be in consideration for the job.

“I don’t know until I’m in the moment, I guess, that I’ll know if I would do it or not,” she said.

Despite having a flirtatious and chemistry-filled relationship with Joey Graziadei on “The Bachelor,” Georgas did not receive a rose ahead of the fantasy suite dates, which she said left her feeling “caught off guard.”

“When I was trying to leave in Jasper, he really did fight for me to stay,” Georgas said. “[During] hometowns, he was all in — he was talking to my dad about asking for his blessing and talking to my friend about how he still wants to fight for me, so I was a little caught off guard with the whole ending at that moment.”

Ahead of being sent home during the post-hometown rose ceremony, Georgas pulled Graziadei aside in a last-ditch effort to share her feelings after holding in her emotions throughout the season.

“I always felt like I was being left behind in the connection — I was just constantly trying to fight for us as well,” she said. “Even though my instincts were telling me, ‘Don’t say I love you, or don’t do that.’ I was like, ‘No, I want to give it my all so that I leave with no regrets.’”

However, Georgas also noted that her elimination was the “right decision,” saying, “Our relationship took its toll, and it was meant to end when it ended.”

Georgas and Graziadei saw each other for the first time since their breakup during Monday’s “Women Tell All” episode, and Georgas said seeing the leading man was easier than she expected.

“We were like friends, honestly, so it was just nice to see him at this point,” she said. “I think that feeling is way better than hating seeing him or being still upset and needing closure. I was just happy to see him, and he looked good. If he’s happy, then I’m happy.”

The finale of “The Bachelor” premieres Monday, March 25, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.