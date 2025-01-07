‘The Bachelor’ Season 29 Cast: Meet the 25 Women Dating Grant Ellis

The ABC reality dating show returns Monday, Jan. 27

Bachelor
"The Bachelor" Season 29 stars Alexe, Grant Ellis and Carolina (ABC)

“The Bachelor” Grant Ellis is gearing up to take the reins of the ABC reality dating show, with a slew of lovely ladies by his side.

The new leading man, who was first introduced to Bachelor Nation during Jenn Tran’s season of “The Bachelorette,” will welcome 25 women to the “Bachelor” mansion from across the country — and some from around the world.

Check out the 25 contestants who will be courting Ellis when “The Bachelor” returns for its 29th season on Monday, Jan. 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Alexe. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Alexe

Age: 27

Occupation: pediatric speech therapist

Hometown: New Brunswick, Canada

ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Alli Jo. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Alli Jo

Age: 30

Occupation: boxing trainer

Hometown: Manalapan, N.J.

ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Allyshia. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Allyshia

Age: 29

Occupation: interior designer

Hometown: Tampa, Fla.

ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Bailey. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Bailey

Age: 27

Occupation: social media manager

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.

ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Beverly. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Beverly

Age: 30

Occupation: insurance salesperson

Hometown: Howard Beach, N.Y.

ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Carolina. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Carolina

Age: 28

Occupation: public relations producer

Hometown: Guaynabo, Puerto Rico

ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Chloie. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Chloie

Age: 27

Occupation: model

Hometown: New York, N.Y.

ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Christina. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Christina

Age: 26

Occupation: marketing director

Hometown: Fargo, N.D.

ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Dina. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Dina

Age: 31

Occupation: attorney

Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Ella. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Ella

Age: 25

Occupation: luxury travel host

Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.

ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars J’nae. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

J’Nae

Age: 28

Occupation: account coordinator

Hometown: Colorado Springs, Colo.

ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Juliana. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Juliana

Age: 28

Occupation: client service associate

Hometown: Newton, Mass.

ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Kelsey. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Kelsey

Age: 26

Occupation: interior designer

Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.

ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Kyleigh. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Kyleigh

Age: 26

Occupation: retail manager

Hometown: Wilmington, N.C.

ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Litia. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Litia

Age: 31

Occupation: venture capitalist

Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah

ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Natalie. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Natalie

Age: 25

Occupation: Ph.D. student

Hometown: Louisville, Ky.

ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Neicey. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Neicey

Age: 32

Occupation: pediatrician

Hometown: Blythewood, S.C.

ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Parisa. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Parisa

Age: 29

Occupation: pediatric behavior analyst

Hometown: Birmingham, Mich.

ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Radhika. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Radhika

Age: 28

Occupation: attorney

Hometown: New York, N.Y.

ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Rebekah. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Rebekah

Age: 31

Occupation: ICU nurse

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Rose. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Rose

Age: 27

Occupation: registered nurse

Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Sarafiena. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Sarafiena

Age: 29

Occupation: associate media director

Hometown: New York, N.Y.

ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Savannah. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Savannah

Age: 27

Occupation: wedding planner

Hometown: Charlottesville, Va.

ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Vicky. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Vicky

Age: 28

Occupation: nightclub server

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nev.

ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Zoe. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Zoe

Age: 27

Occupation: tech engineer and model

Hometown: New York, N.Y.

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

