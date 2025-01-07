‘The Bachelor’ Season 29 Cast: Meet the 25 Women Dating Grant Ellis

“The Bachelor” Grant Ellis is gearing up to take the reins of the ABC reality dating show, with a slew of lovely ladies by his side.
The new leading man, who was first introduced to Bachelor Nation during Jenn Tran’s season of “The Bachelorette,” will welcome 25 women to the “Bachelor” mansion from across the country — and some from around the world.
Check out the 25 contestants who will be courting Ellis when “The Bachelor” returns for its 29th season on Monday, Jan. 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.
Alexe
Age: 27
Occupation: pediatric speech therapist
Hometown: New Brunswick, Canada
Alli Jo
Age: 30
Occupation: boxing trainer
Hometown: Manalapan, N.J.
Allyshia
Age: 29
Occupation: interior designer
Hometown: Tampa, Fla.
Bailey
Age: 27
Occupation: social media manager
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Beverly
Age: 30
Occupation: insurance salesperson
Hometown: Howard Beach, N.Y.
Carolina
Age: 28
Occupation: public relations producer
Hometown: Guaynabo, Puerto Rico
Chloie
Age: 27
Occupation: model
Hometown: New York, N.Y.
Christina
Age: 26
Occupation: marketing director
Hometown: Fargo, N.D.
Dina
Age: 31
Occupation: attorney
Hometown: Chicago, Ill.
Ella
Age: 25
Occupation: luxury travel host
Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.
J’Nae
Age: 28
Occupation: account coordinator
Hometown: Colorado Springs, Colo.
Juliana
Age: 28
Occupation: client service associate
Hometown: Newton, Mass.
Kelsey
Age: 26
Occupation: interior designer
Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Kyleigh
Age: 26
Occupation: retail manager
Hometown: Wilmington, N.C.
Litia
Age: 31
Occupation: venture capitalist
Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah
Natalie
Age: 25
Occupation: Ph.D. student
Hometown: Louisville, Ky.
Neicey
Age: 32
Occupation: pediatrician
Hometown: Blythewood, S.C.
Parisa
Age: 29
Occupation: pediatric behavior analyst
Hometown: Birmingham, Mich.
Radhika
Age: 28
Occupation: attorney
Hometown: New York, N.Y.
Rebekah
Age: 31
Occupation: ICU nurse
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Rose
Age: 27
Occupation: registered nurse
Hometown: Chicago, Ill.
Sarafiena
Age: 29
Occupation: associate media director
Hometown: New York, N.Y.
Savannah
Age: 27
Occupation: wedding planner
Hometown: Charlottesville, Va.
Vicky
Age: 28
Occupation: nightclub server
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nev.
Zoe
Age: 27
Occupation: tech engineer and model
Hometown: New York, N.Y.